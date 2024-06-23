Former General Secretary of the Christian Council of Ghana (CCG), Rev. Dr. Kwabena Opuni-Frimpong, has called for political parties to exercise caution and respect in their conduct to maintain peace before, during, and after the 2024 general elections.

During a peace lecture organized by the Presbyterian Church Ghana Akuapem Presbytery in Nsukwao-Koforidua, Eastern Region, Dr. Opuni-Frimpong reminded of the critical need to curb the disturbing trend of political violence associated with past elections.

He noted the high stakes of this year’s elections, urging political leaders to eliminate electoral violence and foster a culture of respect and peace.

Dr. Opuni Frimpong stated that, the 2024 elections present a significant opportunity to reverse the violent patterns seen in previous electoral cycles.

He appealed to political leaders to ensure that the forthcoming elections are conducted in a violence-free manner, stressing the importance of peaceful conduct in preserving the country’s democratic integrity.

Similarly, Rev. Ebenezer Acheampong Asiedu, Chairperson of the Akuapem Presbytery of the Presbyterian Church Ghana, echoed these sentiments.

He urged Ghanaians to set aside partisan differences and unite in safeguarding the nation’s peace and democracy during the election period.

Rev. Asiedu also called on political party leaders to engage in respectful and issue-based campaigns, avoiding inflammatory rhetoric that could incite violence.

The peace lecture aimed to sensitize and mobilize the community towards maintaining a peaceful and orderly electoral process.