Executive Chairman of Asante Kotoko, Dr Kwame Kyei has been appointed as the Board Chairman of the club by the owner and life patron, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

The club has finally met the requirement of the Ghana FA’s club licensing regulations.

Ghana Premier League clubs have been tasked to appoint a functioning board to run their affairs.

Dr Kyei will be assisted by Mr Jude Arthur as vice-chairman.

Other board members include: Kwadwo Boateng Gyamfi, Kwasi Osei Ofori, Alhaji Lamine, Kwamena Mensah, Joseph Yaw Addo, Evelyn Nsiah Asare and Baffour Kwame Kusi.

The members of the board were chosen based on recommendations made by a three-member committee, led by Prof. Lydia Nkansah of the KNUST, put together by the Manhyia Palace earlier in May to look into the Kotoko-Esperance- Emmanuel Clottey transfer saga.

Below is the full statement from the Manhyia Palace