Dr. Gideon Boako, spokesperson to the Vice President and parliamentary candidate for Tano North constituency has demonstrated his commitment to youth empowerment with a generous donation of GH¢1,000 to 50 graduate apprentices in Duayaw-Nkwanta on Sunday.

This assistance follows their graduation from various professional training programs on Sunday, May 19, 2024.

The ceremony which was graced by the presence of the acting President of the Duayaw-Nkwanta Traditional Council, Nana Boakye Bonsu, served as a testament to Dr. Boako’s unwavering dedication to the well-being of his constituents.

Addressing the gathering, Dr. Boako emphasized that his gesture transcended political motivations, stemming instead from a deep-seated belief in the power of human kindness and the importance of investing in the future generation.

“This donation is not about politics,” Dr. Boako asserted, his words resonating with sincerity. “It’s about recognizing the potential of our youth and providing them with the tools they need to succeed. It’s about investing in the future of Tano North and ensuring that every individual has the opportunity to thrive.”

Dr. Boako urged the beneficiaries to utilize the funds wisely, investing in their businesses and making sound financial decisions that would yield long-term benefits.

He encouraged them to view the donation as a seed of opportunity, one that had the potential to blossom into successful and sustainable enterprises.

“This is not just a gift, but an investment in your future. Use it wisely, work hard, and never stop believing in yourselves. The future of Tano North is bright, and I have no doubt that you will all play a significant role in shaping it” Dr. Boako emphasized.

The parliamentary candidate said his focus is not only on formal education but also on anything that brings empowerment to the people and therefore assured the constituents of more assistance anytime the opportunity presents avails itself.

Mrs Linda Konama, who is the Chairperson of the Dressmaking Association speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries expressed their heartfelt gratitude for the generosity.

The donation, they acknowledged, would go a long way in helping them establish their businesses and contribute meaningfully to the economic growth of their community.

The dressmaking graduates, beaming with pride and hope, represented a diverse group of talented individuals, each with their unique aspirations and dreams.

For many, this donation signified a turning point in their lives, providing them with the financial security and confidence to pursue their entrepreneurial ambitions.

The acting President of Duayaw Nkwanta, Nana Boakye Bonsu visibly moved by Dr. Boako’s generosity and commitment to the community, commended him for his exemplary leadership and unwavering support for the people of Tano North.

He expressed his confidence in Dr. Boako’s vision for the constituency and pledged his unwavering support in his endeavours.