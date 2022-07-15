Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia says part of Ghana’s current economic challenges can be blamed on “the previous government.”

In a speech at the Accra Business School, the Vice President listed what he described as the “quadruple challenges” the current government faces – excess capacity payments, banking sector crisis, Covid-19 and the Russia-Ukraine war.

But Dr Bawumia says the excess capacity payments and the banking sector crisis were inherited from the previous administration.

“Covid-19 expenditures alone were not reason for the large increase in Ghana’s debt stock by the end of 2021,” he said.