Mahama and Bawumia
Former President John Mahama (R) and Dr Mahamudu Bawumia (L)

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia says part of Ghana’s current economic challenges can be blamed on “the previous government.”

In a speech at the Accra Business School, the Vice President listed what he described as the “quadruple challenges” the current government faces – excess capacity payments, banking sector crisis, Covid-19 and the Russia-Ukraine war. 

But Dr Bawumia says the excess capacity payments and the banking sector crisis were inherited from the previous administration.

“Covid-19 expenditures alone were not reason for the large increase in Ghana’s debt stock by the end of 2021,” he said.




