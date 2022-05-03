Ethiopian security forces said they have detained 76 people suspected of instigating violence on Monday against Muslims who had gathered in the capital, Addis Ababa.

Police used tear gas to disperse crowds during the incident but there were no reports of casualties.

Tens of thousands were attending Eid prayers in the city’s main stadium when violence broke out.

The incident came after days of growing tension between Muslims and Christians in parts of the country after 20 Muslims were killed while attending a funeral last week in the northern part of the country.