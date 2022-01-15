The Ministry of Education has refuted claims making the round that the Double Track System has been abolished.

Deputy Minister of Education, Rev John Ntim Fordjour, has exclusively revealed to Adomonline.com that contrary to such publications by some news portals, the System hasn’t been abolished.

Rather, he said, what has been eliminated is the Gold/Green double-entry of Forms 1 and 2 students.

“What it means is that all Form 1 students will go to school as one cohort and not as Green and Gold tracks as was done before.

Similarly, all Form 2 students will go to school as one cohort and not in badges of into two as was the case previously.

He said as more school buildings are completed, the entire school population will report to school at the same time as one cohort as it pertains in Single Track schools.

He has therefore asked the public to disregard the screenshots of stories in circulation that are being attributed to him that the Double Track system had been abolished.

“Let me say for the purpose of emphasis, that the Double Track system has not been abolished” Rev Fordjour emphasized.