Borussia Dortmund have turned down Chelsea’s informal player-plus-cash proposal for striker Erling Haaland, according to Sky in Germany.

Chelsea are understood to have been willing to offer Dortmund either Tammy Abraham or Callum Hudson-Odoi in part exchange for Haaland, but the Bundesliga side are determined to hold onto the 20-year-old.

The Blues are keen to sign a new striker this summer after struggling in front of goal at times last season.

Despite winning the Champions League, Thomas Tuchel’s side lacked a reliable presence in the penalty area, with Timo Werner and Abraham’s 12 goals each making them the club’s joint-top scorers.

Haaland is their primary target, but a source close to the discussions told Sky Sports News this week they face “mission impossible” in their bid to sign him.

Dortmund are not keen to lose another key player so soon after allowing Jadon Sancho to join Manchester United, whose £73m move to Old Trafford is expected to be confirmed within days.

The source said: “Chelsea are trying but it is going to be very difficult. At the moment it looks like mission impossible.

“It is unlikely but that doesn’t mean it can’t happen.”

Haaland will be available for around £70m next summer due to a release clause in his contract.

However, Manchester United and Real Madrid are other sides that have considered offering a premium price for the Norway international before the transfer window closes at the end of August.

According to Sky in Germany, Haaland’s agent Mino Raiola is asking for a commission of €40m (£34.2m) as part of any deal for the Dortmund striker.

Along with Haaland, Chelsea are also interested in Romelu Lukaku and Harry Kane.

However, Lukaku has stated his intention to remain at Inter Milan for the upcoming season, while Tottenham do not want to sell Kane, particularly to a rival.