Founder of Atta Mills Institute, Koku Anyidoho has been urged not to allow personal vendetta to destroy the legacy of late President Mills.

National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi said Mr Anyidoho’s conduct is opposed to what the late Professor stood for.

His comment follows media banter between Mr. Anyidoho, NDC and the Mills family over the renovation of Asomdwe Park, the final resting place of the late former president.

After lobbying for the Akufo-Addo government to renovate the place, Mr Anyidoho was accused of taking all the praise to the neglect of the Mills family and to a large extent, the NDC.

Mr Anyidoho has accused the Mahama government of failing to renovate Asomdwe Park.

This generated a lot of controversy with the family of late Atta Mills threatening to relocate his mortal remains to his hometown if Koku Anyidoho is allowed to manage the facility.

This development, according to Sammy Gyamfi is rather bringing the name and hard-earned reputation of late Professor Mills into disrepute.

“You cannot say you are Professor Mills’ protégé, mentee, son seeking to honour him and yet everything the man stood for, you acting in variance with it,” he said in an interview on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Monday.

Sammy Gyamfi was however happy Koku Anyidoho has apologised to the family of late Atta Mills.

“If you [Koku] have personal scores with some people, don’t use Prof Mills’ death to settle them,” he added.

Listen to the audio below for more of Mr Gyamfi’s submissions: