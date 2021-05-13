President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has urged the leadership of various schools in Ghana not to convert the schools into battlefields for religious and ideological warfare.

Speaking during the Eid-Fitr celebration in Accra on Thursday, May 13, regarding the refusal of Wesley Girls School to allow a female Muslim student to fast during the Ramadan, he explained that schools in Ghana have evolved to to suit modern times.

He said: “The schools have evolved and adopted their practice to suit the times and I will urge we do not turn them into the place to fight ideological religious battles.”

Spokesperson of the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Aremeyaw Shaibu, has assured President Akufo-Addo that Muslims in Ghana will not disturb the peace of Ghana.

He said the tension that arose between Muslims and Methodist Church had subsided.

He said:“Thankfully the tension that arose has subsided, we are thankful to God.

“As peaceful Muslims and law abiding citizens led by our national peace hero, National Chief Imam, we seek not to do anything to disturb the peace of the country. Suffice to say our interfaith, harmony and solidarity has suffered major setback by the recent media altercations on the religious freedom and justice.

“We wish to assure you and everybody that Muslims in Ghana under the able leadership of the meek and peace loving national Chief Imam whose sprit and predisposition give the indication unequivocally that his preferred choice all the time is peace.

“We will cooperate in any step and measure taken by all stakeholders and state authorities to bring finality to the misunderstanding.”