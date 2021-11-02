A Tanzanian ‘Man of God’ has given a rather unusual advice to married men on how to sustain their union.

According to Ps Ezekiel Mollel, the key to marital bliss is staying separately from one’s wife after clocking the peak age of 50.

To the religious leader who claims to have inherited knowledge from God, men who spend every month of each year living with their wives die before their due time.

He said, “51 years is not an age to stay close to your wife, you will die early.”

He further explained that the incessant nagging that men have to live with at the hands of their wives are recipe for premature death.

“A couple will be living in harmony and enjoying each other’s company then, suddenly, the woman will start comparing the husband with other men and force him to emulate their flashy lifestyle,” he said.

Pastor Mollel added that such pressures bring depression upon men, especially when they hit age 50 and beyond.

Citing himself as an example, he further explained how he managed to sustain his marriage using money.

“I fight with my wife through prayers and by giving her money. Give her whatever she wants even if it’s one KSh 1 million and you will live long,” he said.

He then advised men to hustle and create enough wealth for themselves while under age 50, and build a separate house from their matrimonial home to serve as a refuge in times of trouble and harassment from their wives.

He believes that leaving the matrimonial home to stay elsewhere would help return peace in the house.

“When you leave your matrimonial home the woman herself would look for you and peace will return to the house,” he said.