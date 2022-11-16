A former Black Stars management committee chairman, Wilfried Kwaku Osei Palmer, has advised Ghanaians not to expect the Black Stars to progress to the group stage at the 2022 World Cup.

According to him, fans shouldn’t be optimistic as the final squad to represent the national team lacks quality to compete at the highest level.

Following a torrid 2021 AFCON campaign, Ghana will be hoping to make a positive mark as they return to their fourth Mundial tournament in Qatar.

However, the Tema Youth FC boss said Otto Addo and his men will be eliminated from the group stages when quizzed on the Black Stars’ possible chances ahead of the competition

“I am not expecting the Black Stars to go beyond the group stage. It is the reality, we don’t have the quality and what it takes to go there and make an impact unless a miracle happens in Qatar,” he said on Asempa FM‘s Ultimate Sports Show.

“We have good players but I don’t expect them to go beyond the group stage,” he added.

In less than 24 hours, Ghana will play their final friendly against Switzerland before heading to Doha for the World Cup.

The 22nd edition of the tournament has been scheduled to kick off from November 20 to December 18.