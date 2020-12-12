The defeated presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr John Mahama, has said warned the Electoral Commission against destroying the data for the 7 December 2020 presidential and parliamentary polls until after a year, as provided by law, since, according to him, the biggest opposition party is auditing all the pink sheets to provide its point that the Chair of the election management body, “stole the people’s verdict” for President Nana Akufo-Addo and the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).

“We want to send a caution to the EC that in line with Regulation 47 of CI 127, they should ensure that election data is preserved for a year, after elections”, Mr Mahama told party supporters in an address on Thursday night.

“Let me assure our teeming supporters and millions of Ghanaians who voted for this change, which has been stolen – the real stolen verdict – that we are beefing up capacity in the constituencies, where the ruling NPP is seeking to overturn our parliamentary victories already chalked”, the former President announced.

“We are deploying an additional crack team of lawyers and senior party officials to support them. Also, in order not to leave any further infractions unaccounted for, the NDC will continue its meticulous audit of all presidential pink sheets to ensure that the verdict of the people is upheld.

“These steps will surely lead to our next line of actions within the constraints of our democratic governance process”, he added.