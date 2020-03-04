Hip-hop artiste, Edward Kofi Agyemang Amoah, popularly known as Kofi Mole, has said that his song ‘Don’t Be Late’ deserves to win hip hop song of the year award at the upcoming Vodafone Ghan Music Awards (VGMA).

During an interview on the E with Becks show, he disclosed that 2019 was a very good year for him following the release of the single and because of how it performed all year, he expects it to win the category at the awards.

“I think ‘Don’t Be Late’ is like, hands-down, hip hop song of the year, no hip hop song matches it. It was number one on Apple Music for like one straight month. At the time Burna Boy had other songs, Koffee was out and Teni’s For Your Case,” he stated.

The Afrobeats musician first received mainstream relevance with his first single ‘Mensah’ featuring BET Award nominee Kwesi Arthur.

Kofi Mole’s passion to do music began as a kid with his first single released in 2018 under NGA records with support from a social media movement called GroundUp Chale.

This step was backed by a feature on Sarkcess Music boss Sarkodie’s ‘Biibiba’ song which featured other budding and fast-rising rappers, earning him dominance in Ghana’s hip hop scene.

