Ghanaian playwright Uncle Ebo Whyte has advised people in the creative sector to not always ask for money from prospective sponsors of their content and events.

The Chief Executive Officer of Roverman Productions believes there are other forms of sponsorships that these brands should explore.

“Don’t always ask for money. Unfortunately, too many event organisers are always asking for money. There are brands and companies that will want to support your event but may not have money but they may have products. They may have services,” he noted.

“So for instance, a hotel may not be able to give you money but may be able to give you space. A hotel may be able to give you some refreshment or rooms. So don’t always look for money,” he further stated while delivering his keynote address at the recently held Showbiz Roundtable organised by Joy FM.

The second keynote speaker at the event was Bright Ladzekpo, the CEO at PH Media Ghana Ltd.

‘Showbiz Roundtable’ is a Joy FM event comprising an assembly of creative arts people, held periodically to address thought leadership conversations.

The third edition, themed ‘securing sponsorship for events and creative content’, had panel members like Baba Sadiq – Founder : Regina Ofori, Brand Director and Consummate Marketer, 3Music TV & WILDALAND Fest, Latif Abubakar – Playwright & CEO of Globe productions, Ivan Quashiga – Film Maker, Creative Director & Founder of Farmhouse Productions and Kobina Atta-Bedu, Procurement Expert And Management Consultant.

The Deputy Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mark Okraku Mantey was the guest speaker for the 3rd edition.

The programme was moderated by the host of ‘Showbiz A-Z’, Kwame Dadzie, Joy News’ Noella Kharyne Yalley as MC.

