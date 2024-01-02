Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek has completed his loan move to Eintracht Frankfurt.

The 26-year-old will join the Bundesliga side for the rest of the season, with an option to turn the transfer into a permanent deal.

Van de Beek has made just six Premier League starts for United since signing from Ajax for £35m in September 2020.

Manager Erik ten Hag said recently the Netherlands international needed a move to revive his career.

It is understood Eintracht will pay United a loan fee and are covering the majority of his wages.

Should they want to make the deal permanent, the fee is set at 11m euros (£9.5m), with an additional 3m euros (£2.6m) in add-ons.

Van de Beek has made 62 appearances for United across all competitions, scoring twice.

He had a loan spell at Everton in 2022 before returning to United and missed the second half of last season with a serious knee injury.

Eintracht are sixth in the German Bundesliga table, nine points off the top four, and are in the Europa Conference League play-offs.

The Bundesliga is on its winter break and Eintracht’s next match is at RB Leipzig on 13 January.