Former Auditor General, Daniel Domelevo has joined calls for the removal of the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, and the governor of the Bank of Ghana (BoG), Dr Ernest Addison, from their posts.

Mr Domelovo insisted that they leave office to restore confidence in the economy of Ghana.

“The Minister of Finance, he should go. The economy is in trouble. And when I saw a group of members of parliament asking for his dismissal, I thought it should be done. Yes, at least to give confidence to the system that, look, we are serious; we want to get people who should go, but he is still there,” he said in an interview on JoyNews’ Upfront.

The former Auditor General explained that, his demand is not motivated by personal animosity towards the people in question, but rather because, in such circumstances, “you must make changes to give confidence to the system.”

Both the Finance Minister and the BoG governor have come under massive criticism and pressure for their mismanagement of the economy with many demanding their removal.

The leading opposition, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) also intends to picket at the premises of the BoG, in response to the government’s failure to terminate the employment of Mr Addison and his deputies after it was revealed that the central bank lost GH₵60.8 billion in the fiscal year 2022.

Furthermore, Mr Domelevo downplayed President Akufo Addo’s self-assessment of his fight against corruption.

He stated that he did not believe the president has been very “objective” and “sincere” with Ghanaians in his quest to fight corruption.

According to Mr Domelovo, President Akufo-Addo is often seen as preempting investigations.

“Remember all these investigative machinery are under the president. No matter how independent you are, we have some respect for the presidency.”

He further quizzed, “If the first man, the first gentleman of the state is already taking sides or maybe expecting that nothing should happen, then are you surprised if nothing happens?”