Sister of former Auditor-General, Daniel Yao Domelevo, has passed on.

She passed on, on Tuesday, 25th May, 2021.

The death of Mr Domelevo’s sister, affectionately called Cecilia, was shared by him on his Facebook page with many mourning with him.

Mr Domelevo took to his Facebook page to make the announcement with some pictures of him and sister Cecilia.

He wrote: Oh death why. My younger sister Cecilia died yesterday- a week to my birthday. Rest in perfect peace my dear till we meet again.