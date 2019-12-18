Everybody is entitled to a healthy and happy sex life and there is no harm in trying a little change in your bedroom routine to figure out what works and what doesn’t. When you are sexually happy, the stress goes down and you remain relaxed.

But, at the same time, sex is also something that makes people, especially women uncomfortable because of the issue of body image. A growing disconnect or discomfort between you and your partner can also impact your sexual well-being and stop you from achieving any satisfaction.

According to experts and therapists, doing one specific thing can actually ease the sexual experience. And that is something as simple as giving your partner a compliment. It might sound simple, but it can make a big difference.

The study

A study, which has been published in the Journal of Sex and Marital Therapy studied close to 200 women aged between 18-30 who were involved in a committed relationship. They were questioned about how they feel about their own body and how their respective partners feel about the same.

The researchers then inquired about the women’s sex lives, asking them how often they felt sexual desire, their level of arousal, lubrication, number of orgasms, and sexual satisfaction. They were also asked about whether they ever experienced pain during intercourse.

Post the study, it could be seen that the women who said that their partner appreciated how they looked and valued their opinion reported greater satisfaction in bed and an overall better sexual drive as compared to the women who were insecure about their own looks and said their partners never complimented them much. Those who felt high levels of attraction from their partner had more arousal, lubrication, and orgasms, all signs that the sex is pretty damn enjoyable.

The study highlighted that when men who make an extra effort to compliment their women in intimate private moments, makes their women enjoy a better sexual drive.