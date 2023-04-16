Some studies have linked doggy style to penis fracture (Barros et al. 2017; Barros et al. 2020).

I know this article will raise many eye brows but it is important to men’s health. It has been found that a penis fracture can occur when there is trauma to an erect penis.

Some studies have reported this issue and linked it to doggy style. For instance, in Ghana, a recent study by Assabill et al., (2022) reported three case studies of penis fracture linked to vigorous sexual activity in Cape Coast in men 31-60years.

A penis fracture differs from other fractures in the body because the penis has no bones. During an erection, the penis is engorged with blood that fills two cylinders (corpora cavernosa).

If an engorged penis is bent suddenly or forcefully, the trauma can rupture the outer lining of one of the two cylinders (tunica albuginea). This can result in a penis fracture.

The trauma is most often caused by sexual intercourse, such as when the penis slips out of the vagina and is accidentally thrust against the pelvis.

A penis fracture often results in a penis that bulges and appears purple, looking somewhat like an eggplant. Signs and symptoms of a penis fracture include: Immediate penile pain; a popping or cracking sound; rapid loss of erection; and swelling in the penile shaft. There is also the discoloration of the penile shaft due to bleeding underneath the skin.

Sometimes the tube that drains urine from the body (urethra) is damaged as well, and blood might be visible at the urinary opening of the penis. A penis fracture requires urgent medical attention.

The injury can usually be diagnosed with a physical exam, but additional testing such as ultrasound may be needed. Prompt surgical repair is typically recommended.

I chanced on this important study on men’s health and I have decided to share it with you. The study, by Barros et al. (2017) evaluates the relationship between sexual position and the severity of the penile fracture.

The authors studied 90 patients with penile fractures. Also, the mechanism of injury and the sexual position was assessed.

They divided their sample by the genesis of the fracture in six groups: (a) masturbation or penile manipulation; (b) ‘man-on-top’ position; (c) ‘doggy style position; (d) ‘woman-on-top’ position; (d) blunt trauma; and (e) ‘rolling over’ fracture. The patient’s ages ranged from 18 to 66 years (mean of 39 years).

They found that the sexual position at the time of injury varied, with 23 cases (25.5 per cent) occurring in the ‘man-on-top’, 37cases (41 per cent) in the ‘doggy style, and 9 cases (10 per cent) in the ‘woman-on-top’.

They did not observe differences between the severity of the penile fracture between the ‘doggy style and ‘man-on-top’, but the ‘doggy style’ had more severity of penile fracture when compared with ‘woman-on-top’ and penile manipulation. The ‘man-on-top’ and ‘doggy style positions showed more associations with bilateral fractures.

A more recent study by the same author(Barros et al. 2020) to report their experiences over the past 20 years in the diagnosis and surgical treatment of penile fracture (PF) examined medical records from January 1997 and January 2017, in 255 cases and found that sexual trauma was the main causes of penile fracture.

In this case, 110 (43.1 per cent) occurred with the “doggy style” position, 103 (40.3 per cent) with the “man on top” position, 31 (12.1 per cent) with the “woman on top” position, and 11 (4.3 per cent) in other sexual positions.

Eke, N(2002) also reviewed studies from January 1966 to July 2001 and found a total of 183 publications, 1331 cases were reported between January 1935 and July 2001.

In explaining this position, Kar and Kar (2005) agreed that doggy style was a sex position in which a person bends over, crouches on all fours (usually on hands and knees), or lies on their abdomen, for sexual intercourse, other forms of sexual penetration or other sexual activity.

A doggy style is a form of a rear-entry position, others being with the receiving partner lying on the side in the spoons sex position or the reverse cowgirl sex position. Non-penetrative sex in this position may also be regarded as doggy style.

Although it is not the most commonly used sex position, it is regarded as the favoured position by men, while the reverse cowgirl position is favoured by women (The Missionary Position; 2005).

Alex and Susan (2005) also held the view that among sex partners, the person in the doggy style position is usually passive, while the other partner is active (although sometimes it can be the other way around if the person in the doggy position backs up into their partner behind them). Either partner may be the dominant partner or the submissive partner.

In this position, the receiving partner implicitly gives the active partner a carte blanche over their body. Besides other potential sex acts, the active partner may also massage or stimulate the receiving partner’s erogenous zones, such as the genitals, nipples, and buttocks, and administer a spanking (Rogiere, Jean, 2001).

Robert J. Campbell (2009) explained that in ancient Rome, this practice was known as coitus more ferarum, Latin for “sexual intercourse in the manner of wild beasts”.

In The Kama Sutra (1883) the author notes that the specific origin of the term doggy style is not known, but is presumably a reference to the initial position assumed by dogs when mating.

It is described in the Kama Sutra as the cow position or the congress of a cow and is listed in The Perfumed Garden.

The writer is President, Nyarkotey College of Holistic Medicine & Technology (NUCHMT)/African Naturopathic Foundation.

He adheres to strict sourcing, studies and academic papers in his articles, which are for educational purposes only and not medical advice for treatment.

E-mail: collegeofholisticmedicine@gmail.com.