Doctors, nurses and other health workers to withdraw services over COLA

Doctors, pharmacists, nurses and other health workers across the country have served notice they will withdraw their services if the government fails to pay their Cost of Living Allowance (COLA).

The unions include the Ghana Medical Association, Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives, Health Services Workers’ Union and Government and Hospital Pharmacists Association.

In a joint statement, the joint health sector unions and professional associations said they will boycott both in-patient and out-patient services by August 1, 2022 if the government fails to address their concerns.

The associations say their resolve comes after a meeting between labour unions and the government on Tuesday, July 12, ended inconclusively.

“Unfortunately, like other members of organised labour, we are yet to receive a favourable response from the government.

“We, therefore, serve notice to government as an employer that if by July 22, 2022 the negotiations on COLA is not completed, the aforementioned health sector unions will have no other choice than to embark on a series of actions,” the statement revealed.

The workers have, to this effect, spelt out actions they will be taking to register their displeasure.

“Wearing of red arm/wristband in all health facilities – 25th July to 27th July, 2022. Withdrawal of Out-Patient Department (OPD) Services – 28th to 31st July, 2022. Withdrawal of OPD and In-patient services – August 1, 2022,” the statement outlined.

