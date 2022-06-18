The Black Star Square in Accra remains one of Ghana’s most iconic landmarks.

Completed in 1961 to coincide with the state visit of Queen Elizabeth II, the Square has now become a venue for major military and civic parades in the Ghanaian capital.

It also hosts a good number of public events, especially events of national character.

Unfortunately, it is being affected by the poor maintenance culture in the country.

Currently at the Square is an unsightly display suggesting a new name for it: Black Tar Square.

The ‘S’ in the Star is missing, and this has been so for quite a while now, but as usual, who cares! On a visit to the Square yesterday morning, a group was setting the place up for an event, while schoolchildren were on an excursion there.

You can imagine the impression created.