Information available to adomonline.com suggests that coach Kwasi Appiah is considering heading to FIFA in the worst-case scenario’ to claim the $185,000 owed him by the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

The former Ghana head coach has expressed his frustrations over the delay in the payment of his five months wages which comprise unpaid salary arrears and bonuses.

It has been five months since coach Appiah’s contract expired and he is yet to hear from the GFA.

The Kurt Okraku- led administration denied the 60-year-old a contract renewal after failing to perform at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

However, a close ally to coach Appiah, Asante Fukuo in an interview with Joy Sports denied media speculation that the trainer is considering taking the matter to the law court.

Mr Fukuo revealed that the former Ghana captain would report the GFA to FIFA if the money continues to delay.

“In fact, the amount owed James Kwasi Appiah, the former Black Stars of Ghana coach is $185,000 and not $180,000 as stated by the GFA,” he said.

“Remember in the letter written by the lawyers of James Kwasi Appiah to the GFA, they stated clearly that the amount was $185,000 comprising five months unpaid salaries and one match-winning bonus,” he said.

He added: “Kwasi Appiah wouldn’t resort to the law court as it is being reported in the media but would rather head to FIFA in the worst case scenario and also demand interest on the said amount.”

Coach Appiah in his recent interview with Accra based Starr FM described the posture of the FA as ‘disrespectful’.

“I decided to keep quiet on my salary issues all these while but I think if you are working with someone and you are no more, the best way is to give the person whatever he deserves and there will be peace,” he is quoted as saying by Accra-based Starr FM.

“The question is how do I feed my family? Meanwhile I quite remember when they took over Dr Kofi Amoah gave them $1 million and I even understand there is also some $500,000 from FIFA or whatever, the bottom line is you should look at the essential ones and try and sort them out.

“But it looks like they don’t care. This is money I have worked for and they are not telling me anything which I feel it doesn’t show sign of respect. So I have told my lawyers to deal with it,” he said.

Coach Appiah’s second stint, which lasted two-and-half years, ended in December. He was replaced by his assistant, Charles Akonnor.