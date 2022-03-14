A dispatch rider in Lagos State has been apprehended after a baby was allegedly found inside his courier box.



According to online reports, the incident happened in the Sangotedo Area of Lagos on Friday, March 11.



A video of the incident shared online showed the rider being assaulted by a mob who later dragged him to a police station.



One of the persons in the background was heard saying, “This is the child that was abducted.”



The state police command is yet to comment on the incident.



Watch a video showing the dispatch rider after he was apprehended below: