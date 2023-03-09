Tafara Kakungwa, a die-hard Manchester United fan from Zimbabwe’s Epworth township, committed suicide by hanging himself, following the Red Devils’ humiliating 7-0 defeat at the hands of Liverpool.

The 24-year-old, who worked as a vendor and was also known for his punting activities, was so devastated by his team’s crushing loss that he decided to end his life.

Kakungwa was so obsessed with the English Premiership side that he even named his son Rashford after Manchester United’s forward, Marcus Rashford.

The Zimbabwean man was left devastated on Sunday after Manchester United succumbed to a historic drubbing at Anfield – the club’s joint-worst defeat in its illustrious history.

Following the humbling game, a highly emotional Kakungwa is said to have lamented for hours and went outside his house without communicating with anyone and hanged himself.

His body was later discovered hanging from a tree by his wife, Maria Mabanga.

In an interview, a devastated Mabanga told the online publication Zimbabwe Now News,

“I’m still trying to come to terms with what happened to my husband. I decided to follow him when he got out of bed, and then I saw him hanging from the tree.”

It is not clear if Kakungwa lost a bet on the game, but it is suspected that it could have been a contributing factor to his decision to take his own life. The motive for his suicide remains unclear as investigations are still ongoing.