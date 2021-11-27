Entrepreneur, Philanthropist and Executive Chairman of KGL Group, Alex Apau Dadey, has been conferred the board chairman of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre, GIPC.

This comes off after he was in January 2018, appointed onto the Governing Board of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) by the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, in recognition of his contribution towards the promotion of investment in Ghana.

Alex Apau Dadey has over 30 years experience working across multiple industries and sectors such as Fintech, Logistics, Agric, Property Development and Commerce around the globe, with major focus of his practice in the United Kingdom and Ghana.

As part of his responsibilities as Board Chair, he will be responsible for leading the Board and focusing on strategic matters, play a pivotal role in overseeing the Centre’s business as well as setting high governance standards.

Recently, Alex Dadey established the KGL Group – a wholly owned Ghanaian group, consisting of six subsidiaries operating in several jurisdictions and multiple sectors including Fintech, Logistics, Agric, Property Development and Commerce, where he serves as Executive Chairman.

Underpinning Alex’s three-decade track record of success is his commitment to building an inclusive financial environment that provides high-value partnerships for small business to thrive and succeed across Ghana.

Mr Dadey is married with three children, a product of Mfantsipim School, Cape Coast, and holds a BSc. (Admin) degree from the University of Ghana Business School, Legon.

Alex’s formative career began in the United Kingdom in 1986 where he progressively moved up the ranks from Export Sales Supervisor to Export Sales Director at the Gordon Richman Textiles Limited overseeing key accounts in 10 countries spread across Europe, Middle East and Africa.

In 2001, Alex set up a joint venture – Qualitexx Limited, with DCD Finance Group PLC., based in London.

As Executive Director, he was instrumental in developing the company’s trade finance and venture capital businesses across the globe.

This included providing financing for several local Ghanaian businesses through the DCD Finance Group. Since then, Alex has become renowned as a strong advocate for the inclusion of the Ghanaian diaspora in the political and socio-economic transformation of Ghana.

He functions in various c-suite capacities and serves on boards of multiple institutions including: Ecom Agro Industrial, Premier Textiles Group in the United Kingdom, Birchfield Investments Limited in Jersey, Channel Islands and Dubai, KGL Capital (UK) Limited and Dominion Direct (UK) Limited to name a few.

He is credited with initiating the Ghana Diaspora Homecoming Summit in 2017 and the Ghana Investment and Opportunities Summit UK in 2018, both of which are now held biennially.

Among his many achievements, the ones that stand out are; Excellence in Organizational Leadership, 2017, awarded by the Ghana Diaspora Homecoming Summit Committee for the successful Execution of the Ghana Diaspora Homecoming Summit, Diaspora African Forum Excellence Award, 2017, awarded at the Ghana Diaspora Summit for his prominent role in ensuring a successful summit.