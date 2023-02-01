Some nursing mothers of the Komfo Anokye Teaching hospital are smiling their way into their respective homes as gospel musician Diana Hamilton has taken their financial burdens off their backs.

The beneficiaries are new mothers detained over a period for lack of funds to foot their hospital bills.

Mrs Hamilton on Tuesday made the donation through the Diana Hamilton Foundation as part of her Corporate Social Responsibility, ahead of her Awake Experience concert.

The annual donation exercise saw about 20 mothers on the road to being discharged, and two other beneficiaries from her previous exercise receiving further incentives.

Mrs Hamilton paid a visit to one of her previous beneficiaries and offered her start-up capital for her pastries business.

She was also presented with a chest freezer, over 50 packs of water and beverages. She also paid off two years electricity debt to facilitate her beneficiary’s business.

Mrs Hamilton and other members of her team joined the beneficiary in tears while she expressed gratitude for the kind gesture.

Speaking on the intent, the talented gospel singer said the core of her foundation is touching lives and advocating for proper health, and this year’s donation seeks to touch on that mission.

Watch video below: