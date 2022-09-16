Diana Hamilton launches Enterprise Life 'Akwantu Pa' Experience

Award-winning gospel artiste, Diana Hamilton has launched her annual gospel concert dubbed, ‘Akwantu Pa’ Experience with Diana Hamilton.’

The event to be headlined by Enterprise Life Insurance comes off on September 24, 2022, at the Dominion Centre in London.

It will feature gospel musician Koda and UK-based artistes Ruth Appiagyei and Niiella. They will showcase their powerful and alluring voices to the satisfaction of the audience.

The partnership with Enterprise Life’s AkwantuPa is to introduce the funeral policy to Ghanaians living abroad.

The AkwantuPa policy is an innovative product from Enterprise Life which eases the burden and stress involved with funeral planning and financing.

Speaking at the launch, Diana Hamilton said the AkwantuPa Experience concert will enable patrons to experience God in a special way.

She said gospel music lovers who will attend the event will be treated to some good and soul-inspiring songs from all the gospel acts billed to rock the stage.

“Come and experience a touch of God because it will be an atmosphere of worship and good music” she added.

Diana Hamilton will treat her fans and gospel music lovers to most popular songs include ‘Mo Ne Yo’, ‘Awuraye’, ‘Yehowa Behwe’, and ‘Adom’.

On the partnership with Enterprise Life, Diana Hamilton said she will use the platform to promote the AkwantuPa policy designed to ensure that handling financial responsibilities towards their loved ones back home is easy and stress-free.

For Enterprise Life, Senior Manager, Alternate Channels, Grace Arthur said the partnership with Diana Hamilton is to introduce the policy to Ghanaians abroad.

“We share a common goal so this mutually beneficial to ensure we give the best to our customers all over the world” she stated.

Grace Arthur explained that the AkwantuPa policy pays out a lump sum cash benefit upon the demise of family members who live in Ghana, to finance their burial rites.

She also promised a lot of freebies to patrons who will be at the “AkwantuPa Experience with Diana Hamilton in London.