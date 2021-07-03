Legendary striker, Asamoah Gyan, is eager to meet ‘mona mo bl3’ originator after declaring that the former Black Stars captain is his favourite player.

Gyan is a global name due to his heroics when playing for the Ghana national team, the Black Stars.

However, it’s still heart-warming for us to see Ghanaians express their admiration for and appreciation of the striker.

The player tweeted a video of Samuel Kofi Ampofo, who rose to fame in Ghana with his popular catchphrase ‘mona mo bl3’, naming Gyan as his favourite player.

Mr Ampofo said in an interview with Kofi TV that he had not met the former Sunderland and the Al Ain striker but admired him a lot.

Gyan tweeted that he was “so touched” by the acknowledgement, adding that he would like to meet him.

Watch the video below:

I’m soo touched. The love is deep I have to meet this man. 🙏🙏🙏💪💪💪 pic.twitter.com/FCRSeGPXGW — ASAMOAH GYAN (@ASAMOAH_GYAN3) June 29, 2021

Gyan is Ghana’s highest-ever goalscorer, the highest-scoring African in World Cup history and was the first player to score at nine major international tournaments, a record which was equalled by Cristiano Ronaldo at the ongoing Euro 2020.