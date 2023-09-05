Desmond Offei has been named as the new Head Coach of the Black Satellites.

The 35-year-old UEFA A (Level 4) Licensed Professional Football Coach is a former U-18 Head Coach and U-21 coach at Royal Antwerp FC. He is also a former Lokeren U-21 and Lusitano SAD head coach.

Desmond currently works at the Technical Directorate of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) as the head of high performance and has been working with former coach Samuel Boadu as an assistant coach for the past nine months.

He has coaching and scouting experience in Belgium, Nigeria, Kenya and South Africa.

His assistants include former Ghana star, Nii Ordartey Lamptey and Heart of Lions coach Salifu Fatawu.

Nii Ordartey Lamptey – a former Ghanaian International player who played from 1990 until 2008 notably for Anderlecht, Aston Villa, PSV Eindhoven, Coventry City, Boca Juniors, Ankaraguchu, Shangdon Luneng, Greuther Fürth and União Leiria.

Nii Odartey Lamptey led Ghana to win the 1991 FIUFA U-17 World Cup in Italy where he also won the FIFA Best player of the tournament. He represented Ghana at the 1992 Olympic Games in Barcelona, the 1993 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Australia as well as the 1992, 1994 and 1996 Africa Cup of Nations tournaments.

The other assistant coach is Salifu Fatawu – a former FC Tanga and Swedru All Blacks coach who previously worked under Karim Zito to win gold in the U-20 Africa Cup of Nations in Mauritania in 2021.