The Police have released details of the NDC Youth-led Yentua Demonstration which is to protest the introduction of the E-levy bill.

According to the Accra Regional Police Command, the demonstration which is to be held today, Thursday, February 10, will be afforded the necessary security detail to prevent any mishap.

The demonstrators are expected to converge at the Obra Spot where the march will commence through the Kwame Nkrumah Avenue through Farisco, Striking Force, the Kinbu Road, the Octagon, the National Theatre through the AU Roundabout and finally end at the Parliament House.

The Motor Transport and Traffic Department (MTTD) will deploy personnel to assist with traffic management.

“The general public is hereby encouraged to cooperate with the Police to ensure an incident-free demonstration,” the Police said in their statement.

Meanwhile, organisers and demonstrators taking part in the demonstration have been advised to observe the necessary Covid-19 protocols.