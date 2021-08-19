Ghanaian showbiz personality, Deloris Frimpong Manso, famed as Delay has sent a piece of advice to ladies who do not get posted on social media by their boyfriends.

According to the host of the Delay show, if you are a lady in a relationship and your man refuses to flaunt you on social media, just take his phone, go online and introduce yourself.

Delay posted this advice on her Twitter handle and it has generated a huge debate on the micro-blogging website.

The post she made read: “If he doesn’t post you, take his phone go live and introduce yourself.”

In effect, the TV personality was asking ladies in relationships to announce their relationship status so that they can solidify their places in the lives of their men.

It could also imply that announcing one’s status could clear any doubt of the man being in multiple relationships with other women.

It is unclear what necessitated this particular post but it sure ruffled many feathers online and led to a barrage of reactions.