Ashanti and the Northern Regions, the political strongholds of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) respectfully will play a vital role in the upcoming December 7 polls, Pollster, Ben Ephson hypothesized.

“I’m sure the Ashanti Region will be a huge battleground. …the Northern regions will [also] be a big battleground because there has been an increase of 155,000 in the Northern regions plus the new ones and that is hitherto like an NDC stronghold,” he observed

“I’m sure the NPP would want to break into that”, the Managing Editor of the Daily Dispatch newspaper told Morning Starr sit-in host Lantam Papanko monitored by MyNewsGh.com.

According to the renowned pollster, for the NDC to have its hope of winning the coming parliamentary and presidential elections, the party has to get 30 per cent-plus in Ashanti Region, the stronghold of their opponent.

“If the NDC gets more than 30 per cent in Ashanti, it would have gone a long way,” Ben Ephson predicted.

Former President John Dramani Mahama will face off with President Akufo-Addo in a fierce battle on December 7 when Ghanaians head to the polls to elect a President and new Parliamentarians.

Meanwhile, the Electoral Commission (EC) says it has registered a total of 16,663,699 voters as of Thursday, August 6, 2020.