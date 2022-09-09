Death of Queen Elizabeth II: Royal Family tree and line of succession

Queen Elizabeth II was the longest-reigning monarch in British history. She had four children, eight grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

She died on 8 September after 70 years on the throne and is succeeded by her eldest son, Charles.

Find out more about the Royal Family and the line of succession below.

The Queen and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh

The Queen was the UK’s longest-serving monarch, having reigned for 70 years. She was 96 when she died on 8 September 2022.

Born in 1926, Princess Elizabeth became queen on the death of her father, King George VI, in 1952. She married Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, in 1947 and the couple had four children: Charles, Anne, Andrew and Edward.

A former prince of Denmark and Greece, Prince Philip was born in 1921 and served in the Royal Navy in World War Two. He was the longest-serving consort of any British monarch and retired from royal duties in 2017 having completed more than 22,000 solo engagements.

He died on 9 April 2021.

Line of succession

Charles has become the King

Born: 1948

The Queen’s eldest son has become King Charles III.

The now-former Prince of Wales married Lady Diana Spencer, who became the Princess of Wales, on 29 July 1981. The couple had two sons, William and Harry. They later separated and their marriage was dissolved in 1996. On 31 August 1997, the princess was killed in a car crash in Paris.

He married Camilla Parker Bowles on 9 April 2005.

1. Prince William, Duke of Cornwall and Cambridge

Born: 1982

Prince William is the elder son of the now King Charles III and Diana, Princess of Wales, and is now first in line to the throne.

The duke was 15 when his mother died. He went on to study at St Andrews University, where he met his future wife, Kate Middleton. The couple were married in 2011.

On his 21st birthday, he was appointed a Counsellor of State – standing in for the Queen on official occasions. He and his wife had their first child, George, in July 2013, their second, Charlotte, in 2015 and third, Louis, in 2018.

The prince trained with the Army, Royal Navy and RAF before spending three years as an RAF search-and-rescue pilot with RAF Valley on Anglesey, north Wales. He also worked part-time for two years as a co-pilot with the East Anglian Air Ambulance alongside his royal duties. He left the role in July 2017 to take on more royal duties on behalf of the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh.

As heir to the throne, his main duties are to support the King in his royal commitments.

2. Prince George of Cornwall and Cambridge

Born: 2013

Prince George of Cornwall and Cambridge was born on 22 July 2013 at St Mary’s Hospital in London. Prince William was present for the birth of his son, who weighed 8lb 6oz (3.8kg).

Prince George is second in line to the throne, after his father.

3. Princess Charlotte of Cornwall and Cambridge

Born: 2015

The Duchess of Cornwall and Cambridge gave birth to her second child, a girl, on 2 May 2015, again at St Mary’s Hospital. The duke was present for the birth of the 8lb 3oz (3.7kg) baby. The duke and duchess named her Charlotte Elizabeth Diana.

She is third in line to the throne, after her father and older brother, and is known as Her Royal Highness Princess Charlotte of Cornwall and Cambridge.

4. Prince Louis of Cornwall and Cambridge

Born: 2018

The Duchess of Cornwall and Cambridge gave birth to her third child, a boy weighing 8lbs 7oz, on 23 April 2018, at St Mary’s Hospital in London.

The duke was present for the birth of Louis Arthur Charles, who is fourth in line to the throne.

5. Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex

Born: 1984

Prince Harry trained at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst and went on to become a lieutenant in the Army, serving as a helicopter pilot.

During his 10 years in the armed forces, Capt Wales, as he became known, saw active service in Afghanistan twice, in 2012 to 2013 as an Apache helicopter co-pilot and gunner.

He left the Army in 2015 and now focuses on charitable work, including conservation in Africa and organising the Invictus Games for injured members of the armed forces.

He has been a Counsellor of State since his 21st birthday and stood in for the Queen on official duties.

He married US actress Meghan Markle on 19 May 2018, at Windsor Castle. In January 2020, the royal couple said they would step back as “senior” royals and divide their time between the UK and North America. They said they intended to “work to become financially independent”.

Just over a year later, Buckingham Palace confirmed the couple would not be returning to royal duties, and would give up their honorary military appointments and royal patronages.

6. Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor

Born: 2019

The Sussexes’ first child, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, was born on 6 May 2019, weighing 7lbs 3oz, with the duke present for his birth. By naming him as they did, the couple chose not to use a title for their first born.

When the name was announced, BBC royal correspondent Jonny Dymond said the decision was a strong indication the couple did not want to bring him up as a formal royal.

7. Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor

Born: 2021

The Duchess of Sussex gave birth to her second child in Santa Barbara, California, on 4 June 2021. Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor – to be known as Lili – is named after the Royal Family’s nickname for the Queen and is her 11th great-grandchild.

She was given the middle name Diana in honour of Prince Harry’s mother, who died in a car crash in 1997 when he was 12 years old.

8. The Duke of York

Born: 1960