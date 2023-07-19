Environmental Health Service Officers at Nkwanta South in the Oti Region have deposited six decomposing bodies at the Assembly office.

These were unidentified decayed bodies picked from Nkwanta Municipal Mortuary and St Catholic Mortuary on Wednesday for burial.

However, the Environmental Officers abandoned the bodies over the assembly’s refusal to provide them with GHS100 for fuel.

Information gathered by Adom News indicates the bodies were left at the assembly for hours amidst heavy rainfall without anybody attending to the environmental health officials.

However, Nkwanta South MP, Geoffrey Kini, later made provision for the fuel for the corpses to be buried.

