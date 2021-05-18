National Security Coordinator, Major General Francis Adu Amanfo (retd), says DCOP Opare Addo’s presence at the Ashanti Regional office of the National Security Ministry is illegitimate.

He explained that it is because his contract has expired.

Speaking to JoyNews following the alleged abduction of DCOP Addo by some armed men, he stated that information available to him indicates that DCOP Addo’s contract was not renewed due to “non-performance and criminal activities”.

“He had no locus to be in the office because a new officer had been appointed and he should have handed over to the officer and he says he won’t hand over. So that is why a team was sent from Accra to go and mitigate and facilitate the handing and taking over process,” he added.

“Do you know what? Bottom line of all of this is that Opare Addo had a contract with National Security and I had not even assumed office and for four years he was the Regional liaison for the National Security.

“His contract expired, and it was not renewed. I understand that it wasn’t renewed because of non-performance and his own criminal activities,” he said.

According to an account by DCOP Addo on his alleged abduction, he was handcuffed and forcefully taken out of the office.

“They came to the office about 5:pm and said that they’ve been directed to bring me to the National Security Coordinator, I said I won’t go so they handcuffed me, pushed me here and there, pointed AK 47 at me,” he narrated.

But Major General Amanfo (retd) dismissed these allegations. He stated that DCOP Addo was never handcuffed as alleged.

He further stated that members of the team, which had been deployed from Accra to ensure DCOP Opare Addo handed over due to the expiration of his contract, were rather handcuffed by personnel from the Regional Police Command.

“He rather called for Police reinforcement and the team that went to mitigate the event in Kumasi were handcuffed. It was the team from Accra which was handcuffed and not Opare Addo. Opare Addo wasn’t handcuffed. He rather called the Regional Police Commander to come and they came and arrested the team we have sent from Accra.

Meanwhile, Major General Amanfo (rtd) has revealed that a Committee has been set up to probe the “vicious” allegations presented by the Ashanti Regional Security Coordinator.

“I will say most of these things are vicious and I say so because I am very experienced in the military. I have served 37 years, being an Ambassador to Liberia, Mali so I have seen it all. Most of these allegations are vicious so we need to investigate them before I can make any serious statement. These issues are being investigated.

“A team and Committee have been set up to investigate these matters,” he noted.

Already, DCOP Addo has vowed to take appropriate action following his attempted forceful removal from office by members of the supposedly disbanded pro-New Patriotic Party vigilante group -Delta Force.