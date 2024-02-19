A key member of Davido’s team, Israel DMW has been involved in a car accident while returning from a show.

He accompanied by musician, Shallipopi were making returning to their hotel after the event.

Unfortunately, their journey took a frightening turn when another vehicle rammed into their salon car.

The accident occurred with Israel seated in the front passenger seat and Shallipopi positioned in the back.

Despite the severity of the collision, all occupants survived.

Israel expressed gratitude to the Almighty and his ancestral spirits for ensuring their safety.