Nigerian musician Davido is set to release the remix of his hit song ‘Unavailable’ off his Timeless album.

The song features popular American rapper, Latto. It will be released on Friday, August 18, 2023.

Let me cook pic.twitter.com/gGdwTZehhH — BIG LATTO 🍀🎰🍒 (@Latto) August 14, 2023

Confirming the news, Davido took to his Twitter handle to share a video of himself with Latto recreating their writing process.

Fans are excited and looking forward to the work these two artistes will present.

Davido’s ‘Unavailable’ is a viral hit track off his ‘Timeless’ album.

The album released on March 31 has already a billion streams across different platforms including Spotify, Apple Music, Audiomack, YouTube, and Boomplay.