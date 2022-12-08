It has been confirmed that Nigerian superstar Davido would be performing at the closing ceremony of the 2022 World Cup hosted in Qatar.

Fans would have a glimpse of Davido, who has been missing in the online space, on Sunday, December 18, while he performs for 80,000 football fanatics to gather at the Lusail National Stadium and the millions watching in their respective homes.

He was expected to be seen at the opening ceremony but he was forced to cancel all plans to be with his grieving family.

Ever since the shocking and heartbreaking demise of the three-year-old, Davido has been keeping his privacy until he was recently spotted at his uncle, Ademola Adeleke’s inauguration as governor.

But, grapevine sources have revealed Davido will perform at the Qatar World Cup closing ceremony.

This was announced by Hongkong businessman who is vice-chairman of Rio Entertainment Group, Stephen Hung, who happens to be a friend of the talented musician.