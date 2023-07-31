Congratulations are in order for Nigerian superstar, Davido, as his family welcomes yet another bundle of joy.

The Assurance crooner and his beloved wife, Chioma, are celebrating the arrival of their second child, a boy.

They reportedly welcomed their child in London where they had gone to cool off their heads in the wake of new paternity controversies.

The news of the birth was shared by close associates of the singer, sparking excitement and congratulations from fans and well-wishers.

This marks the second child for the couple, who tragically lost their first son, Ifeanyi Adeleke, to an accidental drowning in their home.

The passing of their firstborn was a devastating blow to the family, and the arrival of their new baby boy brings a mix of emotions for Davido and Chioma.

With this recent addition to their family, Davido now has a total of four children, each with four different women.

While the news has been making rounds on social media and in the entertainment industry, the singer himself is yet to confirm the reports.

Meanwhile, messages of love and congratulations have been pouring in from friends, colleagues, and fans who are thrilled for the couple’s growing family.