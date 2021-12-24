Viral video footage captures the moment superstar crooner, Davido lashed out heavily at a fan who brought a dog to his concert in Bayelsa.

The DMW boss was addressing the crowd at the show in Bayelsa when the dog kept barking, disturbing his performance.

Davido threatened to leave the stage and ordered that the fan and dog be taken away with immediate effect.

I go comot for this stage ooo, carry that dog comot for here jhoor, which kind business you wan do, OBO screamed.

This display, however, triggered spirited chants from the crowd as they hail the singer the more.

Watch the video below: