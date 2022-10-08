From recent indications, it seems Davido will be tying the knot finally with his long fiancée, Chioma Rowland.

The music star dropped the hint while he was away in London, on a visit to famous clergyman, Pastor Tobi Adegboyega.

In a video making rounds on social media, pastor Adegboyega was seen hugging Chioma while saying “our wife, our real wife” and Davido responded by saying” hundred percent, going down 2023″ which indicates that he may finally be tying the knot with his baby mama.

Kemi Filani news recalls that pastor Adegboyega gifted Chioma an expensive Hermes Birkin snakeskin bag said to be worth $95, 000.

The pastor also presented a certificate of ownership to Chioma, while Davido hugged him in appreciation.