Popular Afrobeat star, Davido Adeleke, known in showbiz as Davido, has gifted his daughter, Imade, a car ahead of her birthday celebrations.

Davido purchased a brand new Range Rover for his first fruit who turns six this month.

This is coming barely two days after Davido left Nigeria for the United States over claims the current administration is making life unbearable for him.

Taking to Instagram to share the video of Imade checking out the Range Rover SUV gift, Davido wrote:

Happy early BIRTHDAY BABY @realimadeadeleke daddy loves u !! Enjoy ur MOTO .

Watch the video below: