David Oscar’s latest song ‘We are the Light’ featuring Shasha Marley has ignited a sense of awakening in the emerging generation of Ghanaians and Africans.

The long-awaited lyrical creation of the celebrated artiste is by far, one of his best works which transcends recreational essence to deliver a message of transformation to all Africans.

Speaking to this reporter on his inspiration for this song, he said: “This project has already been two years in waiting. The song draws inspiration from my personal quest of wanting to see young African people elevate their consciousness, especially to do with self-discovery and actualisation.”

In his estimation, the African is more than capable of turning their situation around for the better.

“Everybody has a LIGHT within that can shine forth unto a brighter day. With the right education and information, the critical thinking of the average African can expand to analytical proportions.

“Now more than ever, our people need to wake up in their minds and question many a philosophy that have sought throughout the centuries to tame them,” the Reggae sensation recounted.

‘We are the light’, which is produced by legendary Highlife musician Nana Fynn, is in anticipation of a real time mental revolution and change, hence the line in the song, ‘Don’t read no book, Don’t read no scroll, That don’t help your mind to grow.’

Shasha Marley’s unique touch to this track makes this song not just sophisticated, but adds depth to the message on this track.

The yet-to-be released creation from the power-packed duo, Davis Oscar and Shasha Marley will not only perk up Ghana’s Reggae industry, but promises to place Ghana music on the world map.