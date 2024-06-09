From May 29 to May 31, 2024, DASAUTO, a leading company in advanced technologies for fleet management, will participate in Gitex Africa 2024 (https://GITEXAfrica.com). This event offers a significant platform to present the latest innovations and technologies in vehicle fleet monitoring and management.

DASAUTO specializes in providing solutions that help companies monitor and optimize the use of their vehicle fleets in real-time. Their services include precise GPS tracking systems and fuel management tools that help reduce operational costs, prevent fuel losses due to leaks or theft, and improve route efficiency. Additionally, DASAUTO offers driver monitoring systems that detect dangerous driving behaviors, reducing accident risks and insurance costs.

Participation in Gitex Africa 2024

The participation in Gitex Africa 2024 aims to:

Service Presentation: DASAUTO will showcase its comprehensive fleet management systems that significantly improve the operation and safety of vehicle fleets.

Partnerships and Investments: By meeting with potential partners and investors, DASAUTO aims to optimize its services and secure investments to increase the company’s valuation.

Customer Acquisition: The company plans to meet numerous potential customers and initiate future collaborations.

During the event, DASAUTO will conduct presentations and workshops for both customers and investors and perform live demonstrations of its technologies.

Expectations and Goals

DASAUTO hopes to strengthen its brand presence in the Moroccan and international markets, particularly in Africa, through its participation in Gitex Africa 2024. The company plans to enter the African market in 2025 and seeks partnerships with various companies and potential customers. The main goal is to expand its presence in Africa and introduce its products to a wider audience.

Media Contact Information:

Name: Marouane Bouaouda

Position: Co-Founder&CEO

Email: mb@dasauto.ma

Phone Number: +212667037112

For more information about DASAUTO and its innovative solutions, please visit www.DASAUTO.ma.

About Gitex Africa 2024:

Gitex Africa 2024 will take place from May 29 to May 31 in Marrakech, Morocco, and is one of the most significant events in the technology sector. It provides an essential platform to discover the latest innovations and network with key industry players.