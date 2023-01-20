West Ham have completed the £15m signing of striker Danny Ings from Aston Villa.

The England international striker joins the Hammers on a two-and-a-half-year deal, taking him up to shortly before his 33rd birthday.

West Ham say Ings will be eligible to feature in their crunch relegation six-pointer with Everton at the London Stadium on Saturday, with his paperwork submitted before the Premier League’s midday deadline on Friday.

“I’m really pleased to add Danny to the squad,” manager David Moyes told the club’s website. “He is a proven Premier League goalscorer and will add great competition for places in the attacking third.

“We’re looking forward to integrating him into the group, as we go into a busy period in our season.”

Ings has netted 68 times across 188 Premier League appearances prior to his move to East London and leaves Aston Villa as their top league scorer this season with six goals in 18 games.