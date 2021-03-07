Brighton once more were left to rue a late goal as Daniel Amartey’s 88th-minute header saw Leicester leave the Amex Stadium with all three points.

The hosts dominated the first half and were full value for the half-time lead through former England international Adam Lallana, who also saw a header come back off the post.

Leicester were equally dominant for most of the second half and Youri Tielemans’ through-ball set up Kelechi Iheanacho.

A draw seemed a fair result but Roberto Sanchez, dominant in the air up to this point, missed a corner allowing the Foxes defender to nod home.

The result leaves Brighton just three points clear of third-bottom Fulham.