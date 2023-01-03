Accra Hearts of Oak forward, Daniel Barnieh Afriyie has extended his stay with the club, the club announced on Tuesday.

Barnieh run out of contract last week after his three-year stay with the Phobians, but per reports, he will join Swiss Super League side, FC Zurich after the end of the contract.

The promising striker is currently with the Black Galaxies in Egypt as they gear up for the Championship of African Nations (CHAN) tournament to be held in Algeria.

The tournament has been scheduled to kick off from January 13-4 February 2023.

Barnieh played a key role for the club when they grabbed the treble in the 2020-2021 season, winning the league title, FA and President Cup.

Barnieh was part of Ghana’s team during the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar but failed to make an appearance.

Below is the official communique from the club: