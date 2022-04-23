An officer was seen showing off his Bhangra dance moves with a group of volunteers at a Commonwealth Games warm-up event in footage released by West Midlands Police.

Student officer Gorvinder Chima “got his dancing shoes on” at the event in Perry Barr to the popular bhangra track Mundian To Bach Ke.

Officers were at the Alexander Stadium policing an event for the British Army who were testing the athletics track ahead of the Games later this year.

Perry Barr Police said it was “great to speak to and engage with the local community in the run up to the Commonwealth Games”.