A Kenyan father allegedly hacked his own wife and four children to death after becoming angry his dinner didn’t have onions in it.

Paul Murage Njuki is said to have murdered his wife and children using an axe on Monday, November 29, according to Gichugu sub-county Police Commander Anthony Mbogo, who confirmed the incident.

The five victims of the alarming crime have been identified as Millicent Muthoni, 38, Nelly Wawira, 13, Gifton Bundi aged seven, Sheromit Wambui aged five, and one-year-old Clifton Njuk.

Following the slaughter of his whole family, Mbogo explains that Njuki surrendered himself to the Kianyaga Police Station, on the demand to be arrested and locked up for six months on the charge of selling bhang (a paste made from leaves of the marijuana plant).

Paul Murage Njuki axed his wife and four kids to death because he didn’t get onions for dinner (Image: mawazowritingafrica.com)

“I was shocked and ordered my officers to investigate him. He shocked my officers by telling them he had killed his wife and their four children,” recalls Mbogo.

The first victim of the rage attack was the suspect’s wife, whose life he declares to have put an end to using an axe, before moving on to kill the children.

“He hit them with a blunt object before cutting them. He led us to where he said he hid the axe but we did not find anything because of the heavy rains. We are still doing more investigations,” Mbogo states.

It was an extreme over reaction to a dinner argument (Image: salemreporters.com)

The bodies all had severe stab wounds to their heads when found in their beds by police who visited the scene at around 10.30 pm on Monday evening.

Njuki is also suspected to have raped his eldest daughter prior to taking her life. It is believed that he later hid the killer axe along the river banks in his neighbourhood.

Paul Murage Njuki murdered his children, and his wife (Image: salemreporters.com)

No clear reason has been given as to why Njuki murdered his family, according to Mbogo.

However, according to village residents, they overheard a quarrel over the lack of onion present in the family’s dinner.

Njuki is said to have wanted onions in his food, but the wife insisted she didn’t have any.

The suspect is currently being held at Kirinyaga police station, explains Mbogo, while the five corpses have been brought to Kerugoya hospital mortuary, awaiting a postmortem.