Government has launched a debt exchange programme that will see institutional investors take a haircut on their interests.

Pension funds, banks and insurance firms are some of the institutions that will take a hit helping government reduce its domestic debt by 137 billion cedis.

But while government pursues this haircut, the PM Express team has been probing to establish if the executive is doing enough to share the burden.

Watch the analysis below: